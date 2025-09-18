New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): A scooter rider was killed after colliding with a car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Thursday. This incident occurred in the Pandav Nagar area of East Delhi, where a Honda City car clashed with a scooter, causing the rider to fall from the flyover. Later, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. During the accident, the scooter was also destroyed.

Earlier, a fatal accident occurred in Delhi, on Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan, around 1:30 pm, which left one person dead and another injured after a BMW car hit a motorcycle on Sunday.

According to the Delhi Police, the deceased, Navjot Singh, was a Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry. He was riding a motorcycle with his wife when the collision occurred. Eyewitnesses reported that a woman was driving the BMW car that struck their bike. After the accident, the woman and her husband took a taxi to rush the injured to the hospital.

Later, the Delhi Police questioned 38-year-old Gaganpreet Makkad, the driver of the BMW car involved in the incident. When asked why she did not take the victim to a nearby hospital, she claimed that she was in a state of panic and only knew of one hospital, as her children had been admitted there during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Gaganpreet Makkad was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday. On Wednesday, Delhi's Patiala House Court granted Delhi police time to argue Gaganpreet Kaur's bail plea in the BMW accident case that claimed the life of Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) granted the prosecution time until Saturday to oppose Gaganpreet Kaur's bail plea. The Delhi Police has filed its reply on the bail plea.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of Gaganpreet Kaur till September 27. The court has also issued notice on the application for preservation of CCTV footage of the accident. The court is to hear the application tomorrow. The counsel for the accused has moved this application.

At the outset of the hearing on the bail plea, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, while arguing for Gaganpreet Kaur, submitted that this is a simple accident case. Invoking the section related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder is totally unwarranted. (ANI)

