Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police started looking for a person who, after taking a flat on rent in New Town area close to Kolkata, allowed the two gangsters from Punjab to stay there where they were killed in an encounter on Wednesday.

It has also been found that the two men, who were carrying bounties on their heads, came to Kolkata last month from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh in a high-end SUV bearing a registration number of West Bengal, an officer of the state STF said on Thursday.

The police have identified the owner of the flat, in which the two men were shot dead by the STF. He is a resident of Entally area in central Kolkata, the officer said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a person got the phone number of the flat owner from a website, used "fake documents" to get it on rent and allowed Jaipal Singh Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh to stay there, he said.

Bhullar and Singh, who were wanted in a number of murder and robbery cases in Punjab, were staying in the flat in a large housing complex since May 22.

When the police reached the address given in the documents the person had used to get the flat on rent, they found that it is a dilapidated shop in Kolkata, which was closed for a long time.

"Efforts are on to find out that missing link between the flat owner and the two gangsters," the officer said. The STF also unearthed that the SUV used by the two to come to Kolkata from Gwalior was primarily registered in the name of a resident of Kolkata, who had sold it to someone years ago.

Of the weapons recovered from the flat by the police after the encounter, some were made in Pakistan. The two were also allegedly involved in an inter-state arms racket.

The STF sleuths are examining the six mobile phones seized from the flat, the officer stated.

Investigators also spoke to local people including residents of the housing complex, and home delivery boys who had delivered food to them.

Post-mortem examination of the bodies of Bhullar and Sing was done on Thursday, he added.

Meanwhile, the health condition of the policeman who was injured in Wednesday's shootout was stated to be stable, police sources said.

