Tinsukia (Assam) [India], November 12 (ANI): The Indian Army along with the Assam Police, apprehended one individual belonging to the proscribed insurgent group, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang Yung Aung) in Assam's in Assam's Tinsukia district, Army officials said on Sunday.

"Troops of #Spearcorps, #IndianArmy in a joint operation with the Assam Police apprehended one NSCN(KYA) cadre active since 2007 in general area Tipong, in Tinsukia District, #Assam. Apprehended individual was involved in numerous acts of unlawful activities. One Assault Rifle and War Like Stores recovered," the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said in a post on 'X'.

The operation was conducted on Saturday. The Indian Army said that the individual has been active in the general area of Tipong, in Assam's Tinsukia district since 2007, and has been involved in several cases of unlawful activities.

An assault rifle and war-like stores were recovered from his possession, Army officials said. (ANI)

