India News | Security Forces Detect IED in J-K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Jun 13 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday detected and diffused an improvised explosive device (IED), which was planted to target their convoys in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A road opening party of the security forces spotted a suspicious wire-fitted with gas cylinder along the roadside at Lawdara crossing near Nadihal on Bandipora-Srinagar highway early this morning, a police spokesperson said.

He said the area was immediately sealed by forces and traffic movement was temporarily stopped.

Bomb disposal squads of police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were pressed into action to diffuse the IED, the spokesperson said, adding that they successfully diffused and destroyed it on the spot without any damage.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the IED was planted to target the convoys of the security forces passing through the area, which was successfully thwarted by the joint efforts of the security forces, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he added.

