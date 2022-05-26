Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 26 (ANI): Haflong Battalion of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) under Spear Corps on Thursday provided humanitarian assistance and extricated two civilian vehicles buried during the landslides.

As the weather opened up for a while, security forces assisted locals in extricating two buried vehicles which have skidded over a cliff during the landslides a few days back. Successful extrication was done under supervision with no injuries to anyone.

The villagers had reached out to security forces stationed at Haflong for the rescue of the vehicle.

The Halflong battalion has been providing humanitarian assistance in the past few days which helped the locals of Village Longmang, Halflong.

The flood this year has hit many parts of Assam and affected almost 3.46 lakh people and 247 villages. (ANI)

