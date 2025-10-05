Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 5 (ANI): The law and order situation in Manipur remained normal over the past few hours, even as security forces intensified search operations across the state, resulting in significant recoveries of arms, ammunition, and narcotics, along with multiple arrests of insurgent cadres involved in extortion and criminal activities.

According to an official press note issued by the Manipur Police, coordinated search and area domination operations were carried out in several fringe and vulnerable areas on Saturday.

On Saturday, from the Kanglatombi area under the Sekmai police station, Imphal West, the security forces recovered one 9 mm Carbine Sub Machine Gun along with one magazine; one .303 Rifle along with one magazine; one 9 mm Pistol along with one magazine loaded with three rounds; one .32 pistol along with one magazine; seven local made bolt action single barrel guns; one local made single barrel gun; three BAOFENG hand held sets; ten rounds of .303 ammunition; six barrel cartridges; one BP Patka; three helmets; two BP vests; one magazine pouch; four fibre plates and two bags.

On Saturday, from the general area of Kotzim, near COB Kotlen under New Keithelmanbi police station, Kangpokpi, the security forces recovered one Heckler & Koch G4 with magazine; two bolt action rifles; two pull mechanism rifles; two improvised mortars; two 36 hand grenades; two pairs of jungle shoes and one Tube Launcher.

According to the press note, intelligence-based combing operations and cordon and search operations were carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state.

During these operations, the Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the KCP (PWG) from the Porompat area in Imphal East on Saturday. The arrested individual was identified as Soibam Malemnganba Meitei (44), a resident of Yumnam Patlou Mayai Leikai, Sagolmang, Imphal East. He was involved in extortion from the public, including government officials.

The Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the KCP (PWG), Shamurailatpam Prakash Sharma (44), alias Bungo, from his residence in Laipham Khunou, Maning Leikai, under Heingang Police Station, Imphal East, on Saturday. He was involved in extortion from hospitals and the public in the valley area. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized from him.

On Friday, Manipur Police arrested two active cadres of RPF/PLA from Chingmeirong Mamang Leikai area under Lamphel-PS, Imphal West: Thangjam Abung Meetei (31) of Leirongthel Pitra, Thoubal a/p Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal, Imphal East district and Naorem Priyobarta Singh alias Tamo (27) of Kakching Wairi Sabal Leikai, Kakching.

They were involved in extortion from the public in the valley area and mediation through intimidation between parties in cases of loan recovery.

From their possession, the following were recovered: one .45 GLOCK pistol along with one magazine loaded with 11 (eleven) rounds; three mobile phones; two wallets and two Aadhaar cards; one four-wheeler; Rs. 1,26,900; one Arm Licence and one side bag.

On Friday, security forces arrested an active cadre of RPF/PLA, Wangkhem SantikumarSingh alias Sushil (44) of Ithai Wapokpi Maning Leikai, Bishnupur, from his locality alongKumbi-Khordrak Road under Kumbi-PS, Bishnupur. From his possession, a mobile phonealong with a SIM card was seized.

Moreover, on Friday, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of RPF/PLA, Leimapokpam Marjit Singh alias Khaba (23) of Hiyanglam Makha Leikai under Hiyanglam-PS, Kakching, from his residence. He was involved in recruiting youths for RPF/PLA. A mobile phone was seized from him.

In a separate operation, security forces seized 2,000 WY tablets worth approximately Rs 16.66 lakh from a house in Tuibong, Churachandpur district.

On Friday, security forces handed safely to their families two persons who were found lingering at Yaingangpokpi Bazar, Imphal East: Lalminlun (45) of H. Ihangjol village and Sesem (45) of Sangran village.

The drive against motor vehicle violations also continued. On Friday, Manipur Police issued 50 challans to motor vehicle offenders, amounting to a total of Rs. 88,000. On Thursday, Manipur Police removed tinted films from three vehicles.

To ensure the smooth transport of essential goods, 34 vehicles moved safely along NH-37 under strict security escort. A total of 114 checkpoints were set up across the state, with no detentions reported.

Authorities have urged citizens not to believe in rumours and to be vigilant about false videos on social media. Moreover, there is a possibility that many fake posts will be circulated on social media. "It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social mediawill attract legal action with consequences," the press note said.

"Further, appeal is made to public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately," the statement read. (ANI)

