Bokaro (Jharkhand), Jul 19 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a joint search operation in Maoist-hit Birhordera forest in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, a senior police officer said.

The operation was part of a combing exercise launched following a recent encounter between CPI (Maoist) operatives and security personnel in the region, SP Harvinder Singh said.

During the operation carried out by the CRPF and the District Armed Police, a self-loading rifle (SLR), 20 live cartridges, a magazine of an INSAS rifle, an SLR magazine, two bundles of codex wire, and a detonator was recovered, the SP said.

On Wednesday, two Maoists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a gunfight in Birhordera forest within Gomia police station limits.

