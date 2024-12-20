Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 20 (ANI): Security forces conducted search operations in the Nungbram Village and Lairok Vaiphei Village, Imphal East District.

During the searches, a substantial haul of weapons and explosives was recovered, underscoring the ongoing security efforts in the region.

Among the seized items were a 7.62mm Russian RPD Machine Gun, a 5.56mm INSAS Rifle, and a 0.32 Pistol with its magazine. The operation also led to the recovery of a variety of explosives, including a 2-inch mortar and a 2.5 kg explosive with Ctn.

Several hand grenades, including No. 36 and WP hand grenades, were also found, along with two wireless radio sets, which could be linked to insurgent groups operating in the area.

In addition to firearms and explosives, security forces recovered a range of ammunition, including live rounds of 7.62mm and 5.56mm ammunition. The operation also uncovered improvised mortar shells and heavy artillery shells, further indicating the extent of illegal armament in the region.

The search operations, conducted in Nungbram Village and Lairok Vaiphei Village in Imphal East District, are part of a broader effort by security forces to maintain control over vulnerable areas. These areas have been prone to insurgency activities and have seen the presence of armed groups in the past.

On December 17, the Indian Army and Manipur Police joined forces to recover five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Manipur's Imphal East district. The search operation was launched based on specific intelligence about the presence of explosives in the Maphitel Ridge area.

Weighing a total of 21.5 kilograms, the IEDs were found at multiple locations. A key factor in the successful detection and recovery of these explosives was the crucial role played by Eva, the explosive detection dog, and the Army's bomb disposal squad.

This operation not only showcased the synergy between the forces but also prevented a major threat, saving countless innocent lives. The Army and local law enforcement agencies remain committed to thwarting subversive activities in Manipur. (ANI)

