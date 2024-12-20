Mumbai, December 20: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. On December 20, 2024, investors should keep an eye on several key stocks to buy or sell on December 20, including Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL), Asian Paints (NSE: ASIANPAINT)

, Axis Bank (NSE: AXISBANK), Hyundai Motor India (NSE: HYUNDAI)

, Parle Industries, Marico (NSE: MARICO), AU Small Finance Bank (NSE: AUBANK), Kalpataru Projects and many more, as per the CNBCTV18.

Stay updated with the latest developments impacting your investments and the broader economy with a list of stocks to buy or sell on December 20. From major index movements and corporate earnings to crucial economic indicators and geopolitical events affecting the market, we at LatestLY bring you the information that matters most in today's market landscape.

List Stocks To Buy or Sell on December 20

Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL)

Bharti Airtel continues to be in the spotlight due to its dominant position in India’s telecom sector, with strong data growth and the potential for further price hikes. The stock saw moderate movement on December 19, but it remained stable due to investor optimism around its earnings growth and network expansion.

Asian Paints (NSE: ASIANPAINT)

Asian Paints is a market leader in the paints and coatings industry, and its strong performance in home and industrial demand has kept it in focus for long-term growth. On December 19, the stock faced slight downward pressure as global raw material costs continued to rise.

Axis Bank (NSE: AXISBANK)

Axis Bank has been benefiting from improving asset quality and strong retail banking growth. On December 19, Axis Bank’s stock saw a mild decline, largely influenced by broader market sentiment. However, the overall outlook for banking sector growth remains positive, and any rebound in market conditions could boost the stock.

Hyundai Motor India (NSE: HYUNDAI)

Hyundai continues to see strong demand for its vehicles, especially in the electric vehicle (EV) space, making it an attractive stock for growth in the auto sector. The stock faced minor volatility on December 19, largely driven by concerns about global supply chain disruptions affecting the auto sector.

Parle Industries

Parle Industries remains in focus due to its significant presence in the FMCG sector, benefiting from seasonal consumption increases and strong brand recognition.

Marico (NSE: MARICO)

Marico’s consistent performance in the FMCG space, particularly in personal care and wellness products, keeps it in the spotlight for stable returns.

AU Small Finance Bank (NSE: AUBANK)

AU Small Finance Bank continues to stand out in the banking sector due to its strong retail banking business and growth in loans. The stock showed mild movement, with a slight dip due to broader market trends on December 19.

Kalpataru Projects

Kalpataru Projects is a key player in India’s infrastructure sector, and its involvement in large-scale projects positions it well for long-term growth.

On December 19, Nifty found support near its recent low of 23,870, forming a green candle on the daily chart, signalling a potential recovery. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA), currently positioned at 23,825, further strengthens the 23,800-23,825 zone as a key short-term demand area.

