Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Security agencies in India have stepped up vigilance along the Indo-Nepal border following large-scale violent protests in Nepal against the government over alleged corruption and the government's ban on 26 unregistered social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Snapchat.

In Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma said strict monitoring is in place.

"We are constantly keeping a close watch on the law and order developments in the neighbouring country. We are in constant coordination with the Border Security Force. Joint patrolling is being done. We have deployed adequate vigilance and police force," he stated.

Similarly, in Darjeeling, West Bengal, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has tightened security at the Panitanki Indo-Nepal border. Additional checks and patrolling are being carried out to prevent any untoward incidents as tensions continue to rise across Nepal.

Police using lethal force against the unarmed protestors--especially students--resulted in the death of 17 in Kathmandu alone. In contrast, two deaths were recorded in Sunsari district, where a similar protest had convened.

From 9 AM (local time) on Monday, demonstrators gathered at Maitighar in Kathmandu to voice their dissent. In recent days, hashtags such as 'Nepo Kid' and 'Nepo Babies' have been trending online, gaining momentum after the government decided to block unregistered platforms.

Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nepal, expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries during today's protests.

In a Facebook post, she extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and vigilance. Hamdy also appealed to the government to ensure an environment where citizens can safely and peacefully exercise their democratic rights.

Monday marks the deadliest day in Nepali history since the overthrow of the monarchy in 2006, when a total of 18 people died in weeks of protest. During the protest, the police had used water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition against protesters.

The police fired while taking cover inside the parliament as the protestors swarmed into the building and set the entrance on fire. (ANI)

