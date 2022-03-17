New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): In view of festivals of Holi and Shab e-Barat festival, the Delhi Police has tightened security around the areas of Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate to ensure safe celebrations.

Central District Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta Chauhan said that 17 pickets have been placed on roads heading towards New Delhi to ensure intensive checking of vehicles.

Also Read | Sanjay Raut on The Kashmir Files' Tax-Free Plea: Film on Balasaheb Thackeray Was Not Made Tax Free, Yet People Came to Watch It.

"We have placed 17 pickets to do intense checking on the ways heading towards New Delhi. We have also kept two drones with night vision to keep an eye on the areas of Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate."

"We have held meetings with RWAs to maintain peace in the areas. Sufficient force will be deployed. We will also deploy outside forces. Strict action will be taken against drunkards, illegal-rash driving and for other crimes," he added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Sedated, Raped in Agra.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Shab-e-Barat is a Muslim festival of sacred night, celebrated on the 15th night of the month of Sha'ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. It is also known as the night of fortune and forgiveness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)