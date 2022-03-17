Agra, March 17: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Agra. Reportedly, the accused called the victim to his house and gave her a glass of water which was intoxicated. The accused has been arrested.

The matter came to light when the family members started searching for the girl. The victim's brother saw her lying on the bed of one of their neighbours, identified as Kuldeep. The family members broke open the door and took the girl back home, reported India Today. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Dancer Allegedly Gang-Raped by Contractor, 10 Aides After Being Given Sedative-Laced Cold Drink in Bithoor.

After regaining consciousness, the victim shared her ordeal with her family members. She told that the accused called her to the room and gave her water to drink. The family members filed a complaint with the police. On the basis of the complaint, the cops booked the accused under charges of rape, hostage of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and POCSO Act.

