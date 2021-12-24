Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 24 (ANI): Security tightened outside the Ludhiana court complex in Punjab after the blast on December 23 that killed one and injured six others.

Speaking to ANI, BS Randhawa, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said, "Security has been tightened outside the court complex. The court is running as per the routine but the security is strengthened. Various teams have arrived for the investigation."

Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Prakash, and others reached District Courts Complex on Friday to take stock of the situation after the blast.

They also met Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and other senior police officials.

Earlier today, police informed that the person who died in the Ludhiana court blast is believed to have had brought explosives to the District Court Complex.

"The blast (in Ludhiana court) occurred at 12:22 pm on December 23... Preliminary investigation suggests that the person who died in the blast was the handler/criminal. Forensic experts, bomb experts looking into the matter," Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police, told ANI.

The blast in the court left six others injured, the state government said.

An FIR was registered on Thursday in the case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substance Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)

