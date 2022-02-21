Varanasi, Feb 21 (PTI) A gathering of seers here demanded a ban on religious conversions and the reconstruction of the temples "destroyed by invaders".

The demands were made at the Kashi Dharma Parishad, which was attended by RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Monday.

The event was organised by the Patalpuri Sanatan Dharma Raksha Parishad and the Vishal Bharat Sansthan.

According to statement issued here, Parishad president Mahant Balak Das proposed that the temples "destroyed by invaders should be rebuilt" and religious conversions be stopped.

Mahant Balak Das also proposed that Vedic education be made compulsory in schools and universities.

Vedic mathematics should be taught as a compulsory subject, he proposed.

The Dharma Parishad unanimously passed all resolutions, the statement said.

Indresh Kumar, a member of the All-India Executive of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said, "We are all fortunate to see the construction of a temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya."

