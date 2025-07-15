New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Entry and exit gates of the Delhi-bound side of Namo Bharat trains will remain closed between Meerut South and Ghaziabad stations from tomorrow till further notice, according to an order issued on Tuesday.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which operates the Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor, issued a public notice informing commuters about the temporary closure.

"The gates will remain shut until further notice," it said.

All gate points on the Meerut-bound side of the stations will continue to function as usual, it said.

The corporation said the measure was being taken due to "administrative reasons."

A slew of restrictions has been issued, however, in Uttar Pradesh, including the closure of schools till July 23 in Meerut, because of the kanwar yatra.

The Namo Bharat corridor connects Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut through 11 stations.

