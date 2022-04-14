Lakhimpur Kheri, Apr 14 (PTI) Police here arrested a junior engineer and a lineman in connection with the death of a UP power corporation worker, who had set himself on fire alleging that he was told by his boss to "send his wife for a night".

Junior Engineer Nagendra Sharma and lineman Jagaptal were arrested from the Tehra trisection on the Nighasan road in the Pallia area on Thursday, police said.

The JE had allegedly asked lineman Gokul (42) to "send his wife for a night" and asked him to pay Rs 1 lakh for a transfer he was seeking.

Before taking the step on April 9 night outside the JE's house at Hydle Colony in Pallia, Gokul made a video levelling the allegations.

According to the FIR lodged by his wife Rajkumari, the JE demanded Rs 1 lakh and asked her husband to "send her to him for a night" for a transfer to Pallia.

Gokul was earlier posted at Manhgapur under the Pallia substation and transferred to Aliganj a few weeks ago.

The victim was rushed to a Lakhimpur hospital and later to Lucknow, where he died.

Before his death, the video in which he levelled the allegations against the JE surfaced on social media.

The victim's wife in her complaint held the JE and Jagatpal responsible for the tragedy.

A departmental inquiry into the case is going on by a three-member panel, which will submit its report within a week for further action. =

