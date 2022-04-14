Seoul, April 14: A 40-year-old photographer has been booked for police investigation on charges of entering Ukraine without government permission, officials said on Thursday.

The man entered the war-stricken country via Poland in early March to photograph the war between Ukraine and Russia, and stayed there for about two weeks before returning home. Canada To Provide Ukraine With USD 398 Million Loan Amid Russian Military Operation.

Upon a complaint filed by the Foreign Ministry, the Gyeonggi Bukbu provincial police Agency booked the man for investigation on charges of breaching the Passport Act, Yonhap news agency reported.

Since mid-February, South Korea has prohibited its citizens from travelling to the country without authorisation from the government.

