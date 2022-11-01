Bilaspur, Nov 1 (PTI) More than seven days after the Registrar General of Uttarakhand High Court received a letter demanding money and threatening to kill a judge, the police traced the sender to the Bilaspur Central Jail in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Fired From Job, Ex-Employee Hacks Couple to Death in Hari Nagar.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Confusion Prevails Over Announcement of 'Mangarh Dham' As National Monument.

The accused had threatened to kill the judge within 48 hours if his demand is not met.

After the letter was received by the office of the Registrar General of the Uttarakhand High Court seven days back, Nainital Police registered a case, the official said.

The official said the accused demanded a few crores from the judge.

The sender of the letter is facing trial in the abduction and other cases. He had allegedly sent similar letters to prominent personalities in the past, he said.

A team of Nainital Police on Monday reached Bilaspur after the preliminary investigation revealed that the threat letter was posted from the city through speed post, the official said.

The team verified the threat letter on Tuesday and questioned the jail inmate, the official said.

"The prisoner admitted to having sent the threat letter," he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)