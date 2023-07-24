Surguja (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Reacting to the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh, the state Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo said that the fact that they (Senior BJP leaders) are coming to work here proves that they are not strong enough here.

While addressing the media in Surguja, TS Singh Deo said, "He (Amit Shah) is one of the top-most leaders of BJP. According to the multiple survey, Congress has a stronghold in Chhattisgarh so if the BJP wants to challenge this then they will have to make efforts. The fact that they (Senior BJP leaders) are coming to work here proves that they are not strong enough. We are confident of our work in the state and believe that the public will support it."

Earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Chhattisgarh and interacted with various social business delegations.

He was also greeted by the depositors of the ‘CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal’ at a meeting in the BJP office in Raipur. The investors of Tribal Society, Scheduled Caste Society, and Sahara India greeted the Union Home and Cooperative Minister during the meeting.

The BJP's Chhattisgarh president, Arun Sao, former CM Raman Singh, the BJP's in-charge for Chhattisgarh, Om Mathur, Leader of Opposition in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, Narayan Chandel, and Union Minister of State for Health, Mansukh Mandaviya were present at the meeting.

Amit Shah also met people from the Mahara community and said that the Central government has decided to include this community in the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs).

"Today in Raipur, Chhattisgarh met the people of Mahara/Mahara community. Due to a quantitative error in 1992, about 6 lakh people in the state were deprived of their constitutional rights for so many years. The Modi government has decided to include this community in the list of Scheduled Castes. With this, they will be able to get the benefits of education, jobs and all public welfare schemes available for Scheduled Castes," Amit Shah tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah also met BJP workers in Raipur on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that Chhattisgarh legislative assembly election is scheduled to be held by the end of the year. (ANI)

