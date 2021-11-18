Mathura (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will felicitate seers of Vrindavan in a special programme here on Friday marking the occasion of Kartik Purnima, a party MLA said.

"BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra will felicitate 1,000 saints at an ashram in Vrindavan on Friday," Mant MLA Shyam Sunder Sharma said on Thursday.

Also Read | Go Fashion IPO Subscribed 6.87 Times on Second Day of Subscription.

The former Uttar Pradesh education minister said Rajya Sabha member Mishra will also serve food to them and partake in prasad at Shyama Shyam Ashram, Vrindavan.

He added that Mishra will also pay obeisance at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan and perform aarti in Rangji temple in the temple town.

Also Read | Indian Air Force to Get 2 Fixed Base Full Mission Simulators for Jaguar Aircraft from HAL for Rs 357 Crore.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had dined with around 500 seers during his visit to Vrindavan for the inauguration of Braj Raj Utsav on November 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)