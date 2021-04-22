New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Delhi Minister Dr AK Walia passed away in the national capital on Thursday due to COVID-19 at the age of 72.

He was undergoing treatment at Delhi's Apollo hospital.

The four-time MLA had represented Laxmi Nagar assembly constituency in his fourth term and had the Health, Urban Development, Land & Building portfolios.

Delhi reported as many as 24,638 new COVID-19 cases and 249 related deaths on Wednesday, the Delhi health department informed. (ANI)

