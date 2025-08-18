Alluri (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): A senior Maoist operative was arrested during combing operations in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar told reporters in Paderu that Maoists attempted to open fire on security forces during searches in Killankota panchayat and Chintaguppa areas of G Madugula mandal, but fled.

"In the process, one Maoist was apprehended," he said.

According to officials, the arrested cadre has been identified as Chaito alias Naresh, a native of Bhaliaputtu village in Odisha's Koraput district. Naresh reportedly joined the Jana Natya Mandali troupe in 2011, and by the age of 15 was drawn to Maoist ideology. He later rose through the ranks, becoming commander of the Cut-Off Boipariguda Dalam in 2017. At the time of his arrest, he was serving as a Divisional Committee Member (DCM) and Secretary of the Pedabayalu-Korukonda Area Committee, actively involved in Maoist activities.

SP Bardar said Naresh had participated in eight encounters in the past. During the operation, police seized a 9 mm pistol, ninety 9 mm rounds, a 303 rifle magazine, two live 303 rounds, and three kit bags.

Reiterating that Maoism is a banned ideology, SP Bardar urged those involved to surrender voluntarily.

"Those who surrender will not face any charges and will be rehabilitated by the government. However, he warned that anyone found providing shelter, assistance, or support to Maoists will be booked under sedition-related charges, and strict action will be taken against them," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the security forces, in a joint operation with the Chaibasa police, killed Maoist area commander Arun alias Varun alias Nilesh Madkam in an encounter, said Jharkhand police.

According to Inspector General of Police (IG), incharge of operations, Michael Raj S, intelligence was received about the presence of Maoists in the Goilkera jungle area of West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, after which a joint operation was launched with Cobra 209 BN, an elite commando Unit of CRPF.

"We received specific input about the presence of Maoists in the Goilkera jungle area. Based on this, we launched an operation. During the operation this morning (August 13), there was an exchange of fire between the police and CPI Maoists. We have initial information that some weapons have been recovered," IG Micheal Raj S told ANI. (ANI)

