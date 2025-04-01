Ballia (UP), April 1 (PTI) A senior section engineer of the railways died after being hit by a freight train at the Ballia railway station, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident occurred on Monday when Shankar Mandal (58) was walking from platform number 2 to his office located at the eastern end of platform number 1.

He was struck by a freight train going from Chhapra to Ghazipur and died on the spot.

GRP Station House Officer (SHO) Vivekanand Yadav said the police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

The body was taken in custody and sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

Mandal was a resident of Katihar in Bihar, police said.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

