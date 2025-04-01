Mumbai, April 1: On Sunday, March 30, the Mumbai police booked an app-based can driver for allegedly raping a woman passenger and extorting INR 10 lakh from her. As per the complaint, the accused raped the 41-year-old woman on multiple occasions since 2023 after befriending her. The accused has been booked on charges of rape, blackmail and extortion. The incident came to light after the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The accused has been identified as Ajit Singh, a resident of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, reports the Indian Express. In her complaint, the woman who works with a private company said that she hired the accused's cab in February 2023. During the trip, the accused befriended the woman and exchanged numbers with her. After this, the two started chatting with each other. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills 3-Year-Old Girl in Taloja, Planned To Demand Ransom From Girl’s Father To Recover Online Gaming Loss.

The complainant said that on March 22, 2023, Singh established a physical relationship with her against her will at a hotel in Worli after giving her spiked juice. She also stated that the accused shot obscene photos and videos and used the same to blackmail and rape her on multiple occasions. The complainant also claimed that the accused extorted INR 10 lakh from her by threatening to kill her younger son. Mumbai Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Attacks Stepfather With Knife, Severs Genitals After Years of Alleged Sexual Abuse in Nalasopara; Arrested.

"When she refused to give more money to him, he snatched her mobile and uploaded a message on Facebook calling the woman a ‘call girl’ and defamed her,” a police officer said. Fed up with the constant harassment, the woman approached the Worli police on Sunday. The police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to the NM Joshi Marg police station as the incident occurred in their jurisdiction.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

