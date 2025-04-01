Bengaluru, April 1: In a shocking incident, the principal of a preschool run by a central government entity in Bengaluru has been accused of extorting money from the father of a five-year-old student. The victim, a businessman, developed a close relationship with the principal, communicating through WhatsApp messages and video calls. During their interaction, the principal allegedly obtained private photos of him, which she later used to blackmail him. She demanded large sums of money under the threat of releasing compromising photos and videos to his family and social media.

According to a report by TOI, the victim, identified as Rahul (name changed), is a businessman from Kalasipalya who admitted his daughter to the preschool in 2023. Over time, he became acquainted with the principal, Sridevi Rudagi, and their communication grew more personal. Rahul, who had purchased a separate phone and SIM card for private conversations, exchanged messages and video calls with Rudagi, which led to her obtaining intimate photos of him. These images were later used by Rudagi to threaten and extort him for large sums of money. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Murdered, Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase at Rented House; Police Arrest Husband From Pune.

The blackmail escalated in January when Rudagi demanded INR 15 lakh and insisted that they live together. Rahul, who was already facing business losses, paid INR 50,000 when she visited his home in his family’s absence. By March, when Rahul went to collect his daughter's transfer certificate from the preschool, Rudagi’s associates, Ganesh Kale and Sagar, confronted him, claiming to have private videos and photos. They threatened to reveal these images unless he paid INR 20 lakh, which Rahul initially agreed to. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Stuffs Body in Suitcase and Informs In-Laws on Call; Arrested From Pune.

Rudagi's threats intensified when she called Rahul on March 17, demanding the remaining INR 15 lakh. She allegedly stated that INR 5 lakh would go to a former assistant commissioner of police (ACP) to ensure her safety, while the remaining amount would be split among her associates. The case came to light when Rahul, overwhelmed by the constant harassment, filed a complaint with the police. Authorities later confirmed that the ACP mentioned by Rudagi had no involvement in the extortion plot. The police have arrested the three accused and are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

