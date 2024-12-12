Amaravati, Dec 12 (PTI) Former Andhra Pradesh Tourism minister and senior YSRCP leader M Srinivasa Rao (Avanti) on Thursday resigned from the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party, citing 'personal reasons'.

Besides resigning from the YSRCP, Rao also withdrew from his responsibilities of overseeing the Bheemili Assembly constituency.

"As I have decided to stay away from politics due to personal reasons, I am resigning from the YSRCP and Bheemili constituency in-charge responsibilities," said Rao in his resignation letter to Reddy.

He thanked Reddy for the opportunities bestowed on him.

Further, the education tycoon alleged that there was no respect for party leaders and cadres, both politically and financially, in the opposition party.

According to Rao, YSRCP party leaders and activists have suffered and endured a lot in the past five years.

He added that asking them to start agitating against the TDP-led NDA government in less than a year was inappropriate. Moreover, he noted that any political party has to function in a democratic way but not unilaterally.

