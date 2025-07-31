Kohima, Jul 31 (PTI) Sentiyanger Imchen, a 1991-batch IAS officer of the Nagaland cadre, has been appointed chief secretary of the northeastern state.

His appointment will take effect from Friday, following the retirement of the incumbent Chief Secretary J Alam on Thursday.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Government Confirms Panel Formation, Seeks Stakeholder Inputs; Notification and Member Appointments Likely Soon.

A notification issued by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms stated that Imchen, who currently holds the position of Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Commissioner, will assume charge upon Alam's superannuation.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)