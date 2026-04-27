India News | Separatist Leader Shabir Shah Sent to 10-day NIA Custody by Jammu Court in 1996 Violence Case

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): Separatist leader Shabir Shah was produced before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu on Monday in connection with a 1996 violence-related case, where the court remanded him to 10 days of NIA custody, officials said.

Shah had earlier been arrested by the NIA in connection with the decades-old case registered in Kashmir dating back to 1996 and was first produced before the Patiala House Court on April 18. Monday's hearing marked the second appearance in the matter. The case had been under investigation for a long time, and the agency has now intensified its action by taking Shabir Shah into custody.

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The special NIA court granted the agency 10 days' custody of Shah to facilitate further investigation into the case.

Earlier, Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court granted three days transit remand of the accused Shabir Ahmad Shah to NIA in Jammu.

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"Considering the sensitivity and nature of the offence, transit remand prayer of NIA, made in the application, is allowed. NIA, Jammu, is given a transit remand of 03 days of the accused Shabir Ahmad Shah. The Investigating Officer is directed to produce the accused before the designated NIA Special Court, Jammu, within 12.00 noon on 20.04.2026 or earlier," Special NIA judge ordered on April 17.

It was alleged that during a death procession of slain terrorists, there was sloganeering after which the mob turned violent, and some terrorists opened fire, injuring security personnel.

Shah was granted bail by the Supreme Court in another NIA case on March 12, 2026. He was granted bail in the money laundering case on March 28, 2026. Shabir Shah has undergone 39 years of house arrest, custody, etc.

While seeking transit remand, the NIA stated that present case is related to unlawful activities of mob led by Hurriyat activists, namely Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Ab Gani Lone, Mohd Yaqoob Wakeel, Javid Ahmad Mir on July, 17, 1996, were carrying a dead body of slain terrorist Hilal Ahmad Beigh who was killed in an encounter at Parimpora towards Eidgah, Srinagar.

It was also contended that the said mob/Hurriyat activists were raising slogans against the Government of India. Near Naaz crossing, and when SHO Shergarhi Police Station tried to stop the mob, it turned violent; started stone pelting; disrupted traffic movement; damaged property and also raised slogans "Hindustan Murdabad" against the Government of India. That some unknown terrorists from the said mob fired upon the police party with the intention to murder them.

The NIA stated that the accused, Shabir Ahmad Shah, was arrested on April 17, 2026, for his involvement in the instant case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)