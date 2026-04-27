Heatwave Grips Maharashtra: Akola Records Country’s Highest Temperature at 46.9°C As IMD Issues Orange Alert for April 28

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Akola in Maharashtra has recorded the highest temperature in India this season, with the mercury soaring to 46.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, April 26. The intense heatwave has gripped the entire Vidarbha region, forcing local authorities to issue severe weather alerts. According to officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these blistering conditions are expected to persist until Tuesday, April 28. with some isolated areas potentially touching the 47 degrees Celsius mark.

National and Regional Temperature Peaks

Data from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nagpur confirmed that Akola's 46.9 degrees Celsius reading topped the national charts on Sunday. Other cities in the region followed closely, reflecting the severity of the prevailing heatwave. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 To Be Declared Soon at mahresult.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score on DigiLocker.

Maximum Temperatures Recorded on April 26:

Akola: 46.9 degrees Celsius

Amravati: 46.8 degrees Celsius

Wardha: 46.4 degrees Celsius

Yavatmal: 46.0 degrees Celsius

Nagpur: 45.4 degrees Celsius

Chandrapur: 45.0 degrees Celsius

Dr Praveen Kumar, a scientist at the RMC, noted that Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Nagpur are all officially experiencing heatwave conditions, while several other districts have reported significantly above-normal temperatures.

Highest Maximum Temperature of 46.9 Degrees Celsius Was Reported at Akola

The highest maximum temperature of 46.9°C was reported at #Akola (VIDARBHA).#HeatWave conditions realised at a few places of Vidarbha, isolated pockets of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/pHVFWoR9W8 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 26, 2026

Atmospheric Causes of the Heat Intensification

Meteorologists attribute the extreme temperatures to a combination of specific weather systems. "The prevailing above-normal and persistently high temperatures over Vidarbha can be attributed to an anticyclonic circulation over Maharashtra and adjoining areas," Dr Kumar told PTI. This circulation has been reinforced by continuous hot and dry northwesterly winds. Furthermore, the official added that "weak western disturbances and the absence of moisture incursion or any significant weather systems have contributed to the intensification of heat over the region". School Holiday on May 1, 2026: Will Schools Remain Open or Closed for Buddha Purnima, Labour Day, Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day?

Alert Levels and Forecast for Relief

The IMD has issued an "orange" alert for Akola, Amravati, and Wardha for Tuesday, advising residents to "be prepared" for temperatures reaching 45 to 46 degrees Celsius. A "yellow" alert remains in place for Nagpur, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal. A marginal relief is anticipated starting Wednesday. The Met department predicts that the mercury is likely to dip by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius as the heatwave abates. Additionally, there is a possibility of rainfall and gusty winds in the coming days, which could provide much-needed respite to the parched region.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).