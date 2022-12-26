New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Services were affected for over an hour on a section of the Delhi Metro's Pink Line on Monday due to a disruption caused by a bird dropping an external wire on a live overhead equipment (OHE) line, officials said on Monday.

The 58-km-long Pink Line connects Majlis Park with Shiv Vihar.

"Train services between Maujpur and Shiv Vihar section of the Pink Line were affected on the down line (going towards Shiv Vihar) from 11.15 am to 12.35 pm today as one of the OHE wire parted due to scrap external wire dropped by bird on live OHE resulting in shorting of phase to earth," a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

He said the DMRC's OHE maintenance teams "rushed to the site and undertook the repair work" of this parted catenary wire (part of OHE), which was damaged and broken between the Jauhari Enclave and Shiv Vihar section.

During this period, single line services were maintained between Shiv Vihar to Maujpur through the up line as maintenance work of the damaged catenary wire was in progress in the affected section on the down line, the official said.

Normal services were restored on the Maujpur-Shiv Vihar section at 12.35 pm, he said.

The DMRC had also tweeted to alert commuters earlier in the day.

"Slow movement of trains between Shiv Vihar and Maujpur-Babarpur stations on the Pink Line. Services are normal on the section i.e. between Maujpur-Babarpur and Majlis Park. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted at 11:25 am.

There was no impact on train services from Maujpur to Majlis Park during this period as Maujpur is a loop interchange section on the Pink Line, the official said, adding that regular announcements were also being made to inform the passengers about it.

