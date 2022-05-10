Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 10 (ANI): While extending full support and cooperation to the Punjab government, the state Congress on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to set his priorities right and focus on serious challenges confronting the state.

"Inexperience and misplaced priorities of the Aam Aadmi Party government are tried to being exploited by the terrorists who seem to be raising their head in Punjab", Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said in a statement here today.

He said the audacious terror attack in Mohali was an attempt at exploiting the inexperience of the current government.

Condemning the terror attack on the intelligence headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali on Monday evening, the Punjab Congress president said, this was a clear attack on Punjab by the enemies of peace and integrity, which can and will be defeated by working together.

"The onus lies on the government to prevent such attacks and also identify and punish the culprits," he said, while assuring full support and cooperation from his party to deal with the situation.

Warring pointed out that enemies across the border are regularly trying to push weapons and narcotics into Punjab. He said, while some quantity is being seized by the police and security agencies, there is a possibility of some more quantity slipping into the state without getting noticed, which is a serious threat to peace in the state, stated the Congress official release.

"While we have full faith in Punjab Police's ability and competence to meet any challenge as it has a proven record on that, we hope that the powers that be will set their priorities right and use the potential of the police for the right purpose", he remarked.

Assuring full support and cooperation to the government to meet any security challenge, the PCC president said, when it comes to the security of the country, Punjab and its people, the Congress party will walk a step extra to safeguard it. "National interest comes to us over and above all interests", he remarked. (ANI)

