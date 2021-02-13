Kohima, Feb 13 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 12,183, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

All the fresh cases were detected in Kohima, he said.

Seven patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,868.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.41 per cent, he said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 6,713 healthcare professionals and 4,754 frontline workers have so far received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

"No case of adverse event following immunisation has been reported till date," he said.

Nagaland now has 76 active cases, Health and Family Welfare Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Seventy-eight people have succumbed to the disease and 10 COVID-19 patients died due to comorbidities, while 151 migrated to other states, he said.

The state has so far conducted 16,319 rapid antigen tests, while 74,369 samples were examined through RT-PCR method and 37,239 through TrueNat, the official added.

