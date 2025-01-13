Bhubhaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 13 (ANI): In preparation for the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Indian Railways has rolled out an extensive plan to facilitate the movement of millions of devotees to Prayagraj.

According to East Coast Railway CPRO Ashok Kumar, over 13,000 trains will operate during the event, including 10,000 regular mail express trains and 3,000 additional special services specifically planned for January and February.

Among these, Seven special trains have been announced to ensure seamless connectivity for devotees from Odisha.

"The Indian Railways will be operating over 13,000 trains during Mahakumbh, out of which 10,000 will be regular mail express and over 3,000 independent train services have been planned during the Mahakumbh in January and February... 7 special trains are being started... The first train is to Tundla Kumbh special train... The second train will be from Puri to Tundla Kumbh Special...These trains have been planned in a way that maximum districts of Odisha are covered and sufficient arrangements have been made for the convenience of the passengers..," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that the Railways has invested Rs 5000 crores over the last three years to enhance the infrastructure for the festival, including new platforms, doubled railway lines, and improved facilities to accommodate the influx of pilgrims.

"In the last three years, we have been preparing for the Maha Kumbh, and railways have invested about Rs 5,000 crores in creating new infrastructure and improving the existing infrastructure. This includes doubling the lines, creating new platforms, and high-quality holding areas. A new bridge has also been constructed on the Ganga Ji," Vaishnaw told reporters on Sunday.

He further explained that a "war room" has been set up at Prayagraj junction station and a similar one at the railway board. This war room will operate 24/7 and monitor all railway movements. He emphasized the coordination between railway police and state police during the event.

"The arrangements are scientific. We have created colour codes for the holding areas. Passengers simply need to follow the colour code for the direction they should move in. We have also published booklets in 22 languages and the announcements will be made in 12 Indian languages so passengers from across the country can understand them," he added. (ANI)

