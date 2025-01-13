Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): As the Maha Kumbh 2025 begins on Monday, 40 lakh devotees have already taken a holy dip in the Sangam by 8:00 AM, as per the Uttar Pradesh government. The 45-day religious event, which began with the holy bath today, is set to witness the largest-ever human gathering, with over 40 crore people expected to attend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the beginning of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, calling it a "very special day" for crores of people who uphold Indian values and culture.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Mahakumbh Mela Embodies India's Timeless Spiritual Heritage, Celebrates Faith and Harmony, Says PM Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture. Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony."

Expressing his happiness at seeing the influx of pilgrims and tourists in Prayagraj, PM Modi wished all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Begins Today! Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Devotees to Grand Spiritual Gathering at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Extends Greetings on Paush Purnima.

"I am happy to see Prayagraj abuzz with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings. Wishing all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay," PM Modi said.

Security personnel are on high alert, patrolling by boats and horses to ensure the safety and security of the devotees at this historic religious congregation.

NDRF teams and water police of Uttar Pradesh Police deployed at places to ensure the safety and security of devotees.

Traffic Police authorities have made elaborate arrangements and implemented a detailed plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and safety for devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela

Notably, the entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg. During the major bathing festivals, the Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed for visitors.

Parking lots for vehicles coming from Jaunpur would include Chini Mill Parking, Purva Surdas Parking, Garapur Road, Samyamai Temple Kachar Parking and Badra Saunoti Rahimapur Marg, Northern/Southern Parking.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)