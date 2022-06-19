Kokrajhar (Assam), Jun 19 (PTI) Prohibitory orders were imposed on Kokrajhar on Sunday apprehending breach of law and order, making it the seventh district in Assam to be placed under such restrictions within a week, amid protests and agitations over various issues by political parties and other outfits.

The additional district magistrate has clamped the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC on Kokrajhar in “view of the urgency in maintaining peace and tranquility in the district”, a government order said.

“It has been noticed that there is a possibility of occurrence of law and order situation due to activities of anti-social elements and agitational programmes of political parties, students' unions and other organisations,” the order maintained.

Assembly of five or more persons in any public places, processions, shouting of slogans, taking out rallies and organising melas without permission have been barred in the district for now, along with pillion riding and carrying and brandishing of weapons.

Earlier, prohibitors orders were brought into force in Charaideo, Sonitpur, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Kamrup districts to check any law and order situation.

Restrictions were imposed on Cachar and Karimganj on June 12 following violent protests in different parts of the country over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by two former BJP leaders.

The other three districts were also brought under the prohibitory orders during the past week.

