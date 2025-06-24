New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in collaboration with the State Government of Maharashtra, Pawan Hans and FICCI, organised the 7th Helicopter & Small Aircraft Summit in Pune.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu presided as the Chief Guest, while Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol was the Guest of Honour.

In his keynote address, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu shared his vision to promote helicopters and small aircraft as essential components of a futuristic aviation ecosystem.

He stated, "I believe the next decade of aviation will be defined not just by large aircraft and mega airports but by modern and inclusive air solutions. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, helicopters and small aircraft are at the heart of our mission to democratise flying."

The Minister announced the establishment of a dedicated Helicopter Directorate under the DGCA to provide single-window regulatory oversight, address helicopter-specific safety and certification issues, and assist operators with procedural requirements. He highlighted digital initiatives like the Heli Sewa Portal, which have streamlined operations and digitised processes such as route approvals and slot allocations, significantly enhancing transparency and efficiency. The summit also saw the award of RCS UDAN helicopter routes across various states.

Speaking to operators and industry leaders, the Minister emphasised building a robust safety culture. He remarked, "Safety of the pilgrims must remain our top priority--there can be no shortcuts, no room for communication errors and no margin for poor decision-making. We must build a culture of trust, dialogue and discipline, which I feel is a shared responsibility between the Centre, the States and the operators."

Reaffirming the Government's commitment to 'Viksit Bharat 2047', Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu emphasised that helicopters and small aircraft will form the backbone of India's regional air connectivity, economic transformation and inclusive growth.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, highlighted several key initiatives in his address. He expressed, "We are modernising our air traffic systems, promoting green fuel adoption and bringing futuristic aircraft like eVTOL into the realm of policy priorities."

Emphasising the vision of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat, Murlidhar Mohol added, "On the path to self-reliance in aviation, we are heavily investing in training programs for pilots, maintenance staff, drone operators and rotorcraft technicians. This will ensure that our youth not only participate in but also lead this sector in the coming decade."

Talking about Helicopter Emergency Medical Services, he said, "HEMS is being strengthened to ensure air ambulances become a common facility, particularly in hilly and remote regions. Our aim is to make this life-saving service an integral part of the nation's healthcare infrastructure."

DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai in his address reiterated the critical importance of safety, compliance and leveraging untapped opportunities in helicopters and small aircraft operations.

The summit witnessed active participation from 20 State Governments, industry leaders, IFSCA (GIFT City), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA, AAI and Pawan Hans Ltd.

The summit included technical sessions on DGCA safety regulations, financing and leasing opportunities led by IFSCA and operational challenges for OEMs and operators. State government officials highlighted regional aspirations and opportunities, while industry stakeholders shared insights into emerging technologies, manufacturing potential and financing frameworks.

Recent policy initiatives supporting helicopters and small aircraft operations were also discussed, including the launch of UDAN 5.1 for helicopters, revised DGCA regulations simplifying aircraft certification and pilot training and the introduction of guidelines for seaplane operations under RCS-UDAN 5.5.

The summit marked a significant step toward shaping India's rotary and small aircraft ecosystem and addressing real-world challenges in operations, infrastructure, emergency services and sustainable growth strategies. (ANI)

