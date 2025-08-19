Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): Several trains were cancelled or rescheduled due to heavy rains since Tuesday morning, said Swapnil Nila, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Central Railway (CR).

"Due to heavy rains since morning, 14 long-distance trains have been cancelled, 16 trains rescheduled, and six trains short-terminated and originated before their scheduled destinations," the CPRO said.

In addition, two trains are being operated on diverted routes, he added.

Meanwhile, red alerts have been issued for the next 12 hours in Mumbai city, suburbs, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Raigad, Pune Ghat, Nashik Ghat, and Chandrapur.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday informed that Mumbai received nearly 300 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, leading to some disruptions. However, he said the water level in the Mithi River is gradually receding.

"The city received around 300 mm of rainfall between 8 am on August 18 and 8 am on August 19," he said.

The chief minister also said that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed where required.

A red alert is in place for the Konkan and Ghat regions for the next few hours. An orange alert has also been issued for some areas.

Addressing reporters, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "Due to heavy rainfall in the state, there has been loss of life and property at some places. SDRF and NDRF personnel are deployed at certain locations. Mumbai has received around 300mm of rainfall, due to which there have been a few disruptions. The water level in the Mithi River is going down gradually. Red alert is valid for Konkan and Ghat areas for the next few hours." (ANI)

