Jaipur, May 22 (PTI) Rajasthan continued to experience severe heat on Thursday.

Sri Ganganagar was the hottest, with maximum temperature crossing 47 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day.

According to the Met department, the maximum temperature in Sri Ganganagar was recorded at 47.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while it was at 47.6 degrees a day before.

The maximum temperature recorded at Bikaner was 46.6 degrees, Sangaria 46.5 degrees, Vanasthali 46.2 degrees, Churu 46.1 degrees, Jaisalmer 46 degrees, Barmer 45.8 degrees, Pilani 45.3 degrees and Phalodi 45 degrees.

In the state capital Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 42.8 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

The meteorological centre had predicted that the severe heat in the state would continue.

The maximum temperature in some parts of Bikaner division and Shekhawati region is likely to be 45-48 degrees Celsius on May 21-23, it had said, adding that strong dusty winds will blow at a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour in border areas in this period.

The Met centre also predicted that in some parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions, thunderstorms and light to moderate rains are likely in the afternoon for the next four to five days. Light rains with thunderstorms are also likely in some places of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions May 24-26. Dust storms with thunderstorms are expected in Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions on May 23 afternoon.

