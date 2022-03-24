New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists held a protest on Thursday outside the office of Delhi University's Vice-Chancellor, demanding more hostels for students.

The SFI, in a statement, said that they submitted a memorandum to Dean of Students' welfare, Pankaj Arora, in this regard.

Also Read | Gurugram: FIR Against 51 For Developing Illegal Colonies.

A delegation of four SFI members went to meet VC (Yogesh Singh) but he did not meet the delegation. Then we submitted the memorandum to DSW, said the statement.

Also Read | Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into All Cases Lodged Against Param Bir Singh By Maharshtra Police.

The SFI said outstation students, particularly those who belong to economically and socially weaker classes, have been adversely affected by the lack of adequate and affordable hostels.

It alleged that the lack of affordable options often curtails them from pursuing their higher education at a premier government educational institute like Delhi University.

Earlier this month, Singh announced the construction of two new hostels "to cater for the exploding needs of outstation students of the univeristy".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)