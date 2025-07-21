Chandigarh, Jul 21 (PTI) SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday asserted that the SGPC alone is responsible for holding events to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, and not the state government.

Earlier in the day, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the state is organising a series of events to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru.

Asked whether the government will involve the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the apex gurdwara body, in holding such programmes, he said, "They do not want to meet us. And you know the reason. We are extending an invitation to them (SGPC) through you (media)."

According to the government's announcement, the events will be held from November 19 to November 25.

Dhami, in response, asserted that the SGPC, as the premier religious body of the Sikh community, is alone entitled to organise such historic centenary events, with the support of Sikh organisations and the wider 'sangat' (pilgrims).

In a statement, he emphasised that the primary role of the government is to provide administrative assistance for the convenience of pilgrims, and not to interfere in religious affairs.

He said only the religious institutions that deeply understand Sikh traditions and historical sensitivities are suited to hold such events.

Dhami claimed that all major events in Sikh history have always been led by the SGPC, with the government's role limited to only extending logistical support.

A precedent was set by the previous Akali Dal government when it offered administrative help without encroaching on the religious domain, he pointed out

Similarly, during the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the Bihar government extended full infrastructural support, while the religious responsibilities were handled by the Sikh bodies.

He said if the current Punjab government plans to develop Anandpur Sahib into a "white city," create tent cities, or lend any other infrastructure for the sangat, the SGPC would welcome it.

However, organising events in parallel to a central Sikh religious institution is not acceptable in any form, he stressed. Such actions, he said, appear to be an attempt to create unnecessary conflict during a historically significant time.

