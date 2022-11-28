Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to chair the Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Bengal at the state secretariat near here on December 17, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in all probability, will be attending it, a senior state government official said on Monday.

The meeting with the chief ministers of eastern states, which was earlier scheduled on November 5, got postponed as Shah was unavailable at that point owing to other engagements.

"Union Home Minister is scheduled to visit the city on December 17 for the Eastern Zonal Council meeting. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to attend the meeting," the bureaucrat told PTI.

Chief ministers of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sikkim will also be present at the meeting to hold discussions on several issues, including interstate border-related matters.

In 2018, West Bengal had hosted the Eastern Zonal Council meeting, chaired by the then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

