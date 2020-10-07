New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday said the Supreme Court verdict on the Shaheen Bagh protests vindicates the party's stand and also exposes the conspiracy of the Congress, AAP and other parties which, it claimed, instigated the demonstrations that culminated in riots in the national capital.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said occupying public places like Shaheen Bagh for protests is not acceptable and such a space cannot be occupied "indefinitely".

Also Read | TCS Announces Salary Hike for Its Employees From October 1, IT Major's Headcount Is Over 4.5 Lakh.

Somebody's right to protest cannot override others' right to free passage, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

"This not only vindicates the stand of BJP but also exposes the conspiracy of the Congress, AAP and the Left parties which instigated the Shaheen Bagh protests culminating in riots and brutal killing of more than 50 people in the national capital," Patra said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Launch ‘Jan Andolan’ Campaign for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour Tomorrow.

Several leaders of the, AAP and Left party leaders visited Shaheen Bagh and provoked them to continue with their unlawful protests, he alleged.

The top court's verdict came on a plea against the anti-CAA protests which had led to blocking of a road in Shaheen Bagh in the national capital last December.

Democracy and dissent should go hand in hand, the court said, adding that the authorities have to act on their own and cannot hide behind courts in dealing with such a situation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)