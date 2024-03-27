Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the party's parliamentary board to finalise candidates and discuss poll strategy.

Except for Baramati, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi also comprising Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, hasn't declared candidates for other seats yet.

The NCP (SP), which will face the elections with Pawar as the face post the split last year, is keen to contest at least 10 seats, including Bhiwandi.

Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena (UBT) released its first list of 17 candidates for Maharashtra.

Baramati constituency in Pune district is currently represented by Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule who has been renominated.

The meeting held at the party office in south Mumbai was attended by the party leaders Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, and Jitendra Awhad.

On the occasion, Swabhimani Shetkari Sangthatna leader from Madha, Kamlakar Mane, joined NCP (SP) with his supporters.

