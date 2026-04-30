India News | Shilpi Kushwaha Murder Case in Hardoi: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Administration, Alleges Police Negligence

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): The high-profile murder case of Shilpi Kushwaha, which took place in Garhi Rasulpur village, under the jurisdiction of the Mallawan police station in Hardoi, has heated the state's political landscape.

Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav visited the home of the victim's father, Ramrahish Kushwaha, today and met with the family. During his visit, he provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh and demanded a CBI inquiry into the entire matter. He stated that he would write a formal letter regarding this issue, adding that had the police taken timely action, Shilpi would still be alive today.

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"I agree with every demand of the family. The family wants action to be taken in the same way as in other cases where bulldozers are used and people are shot in the leg. Where is their bulldozer? Has it lost the key or has it run out of diesel?" Akhilesh Yadav said.

Furthermore, he assured the family that should the Samajwadi Party form the government in the future, they would be provided with every possible assistance, including a job.

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The incident occurred on April 13 in Garhi Rasulpur village, where Shilpi Kushwaha was murdered by Rishabh Dwivedi--a resident of the same village--who struck her on the neck with a shovel. The attack took place when Shilpi stepped out of her home and went to the area across the street where livestock are tethered. The accused approached her from behind and launched the assault. This brutal crime sent shockwaves throughout the entire region. Upon receiving the information, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena, accompanied by local police personnel, rushed to the scene and inspected the crime site.

The following day, April 14, a joint team comprising administrative and police officials returned to the village. Following a land survey conducted by the revenue department, the illegally constructed boundary wall and toilet belonging to the accused, Rishabh Dwivedi, were demolished using a JCB excavator. On the third day, the police arrested the accused; subsequently, both he and his father were sent to jail. According to the police, the process of initiating proceedings under the Gangster Act against the accused has also been set in motion.

The family members have alleged that the administration did not take comprehensive action against the accused's household. They further claim that the police failed to treat their previous complaints with the necessary seriousness, thereby emboldening the accused and enabling him to carry out such a heinous crime.

According to the family, this dispute was not a recent occurrence. In 2017, Shilpi's father, Ramrahish Kushwaha, filed a case of molestation against Rishabh Dwivedi. Subsequently, in 2018, Shilpi was married; however, a few years later, she separated from her husband. On November 26, 2025, Shilpi once again filed a case against Rishabh--this time for assault and molestation--leading to his arrest by the police and subsequent imprisonment. Despite this, the accused continued to harass Shilpi relentlessly.

Her family members alleged that, despite repeated complaints, the police failed to take concrete action, thereby emboldening the accused. Conversely, the police maintain that there was a romantic relationship between the two, and the accused suspected that Shilpi was communicating with someone else. Driven by this suspicion, he committed the murder. Following revelations of negligence in the handling of the case, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena suspended the then Station In-charge, Shivakant Pandey, on April 28.

This entire episode has raised several serious questions regarding law and order as well as women's safety. Now, amidst demands for a CBI inquiry and instances of political interference, the controversy surrounding this case continues to escalate. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)