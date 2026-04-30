Madhya Pradesh Bus Accident: 3 Killed, 30 Injured as Wedding Party Bus Overturns Near Rajgarh (Watch Video)

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Rajgarh, April 30: A bus carrying a wedding party overturned near Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, killing three people and injuring 30 others, a police officer said. According to Biaora police station in-charge Virendra Dhakad, the bus was travelling from Rached village in Morena district to Ujjain when the accident occurred near Kachri. Dhar Road Accident: 8 Killed As Overcrowded Pick-Up Truck Overturns in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Videos).

"... A bus carrying a wedding party from Rached village in Morena district to Ujjain met with an accident near Kachri. Around 30 people were injured, with eight reported in serious condition. The rest are receiving treatment and are said to be stable." Dhakad told ANI. "Three people have been killed", he added. "The accident took place at around 5:30 AM, when a bus operated by Darmay Travels, carrying members of the Tomar family," he added. Jabalpur Boat Accident: 4 Dead, 18 Missing As Cruise Boat With 40 Aboard Capsizes in Bargi Dam Amid Sudden Storm.

Wedding Party Bus Overturns Near Rajgarh

Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh: A bus carrying wedding guests from Morena to Ujjain overturned near Biaora in Rajgarh district around 5:30 AM. The driver reportedly fell asleep. Three people died and around 27 were injured, including eight seriously. The injured were taken to hospital… pic.twitter.com/5ovhFFKyWy — IANS (@ians_india) April 30, 2026

Dhakad also said that the injured are undergoing treatment in Biaora Hospital, while some have been referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment. "Around eight people have been referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment, while the remaining are undergoing treatment at Biaora Hospital," he said. Further details about the accident are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)