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Agency News Agency News India News | Shimla DM Orders Mandatory Deposit of Licensed Firearms Ahead of Local Body Elections Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The order, issued on April 28, 2026, comes in the wake of the announcement of election schedules for Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Gram Panchayats by the State Election Commission, following which the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the state.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): In a bid to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the upcoming local body elections, the District Magistrate of Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, has ordered the mandatory deposit of all licensed firearms across the district, citing apprehensions of breach of peace and possible misuse of weapons during the election period.

The order, issued on April 28, comes in the wake of the announcement of election schedules for Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Gram Panchayats by the State Election Commission, following which the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the state.

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According to the directive, all arms licence holders residing in Shimla district, except those within the Shimla Municipal Council area, have been instructed to deposit their licensed firearms, including revolvers, pistols, rifles and shotguns, along with ammunition, within seven days of the issuance of the order or by May 5, 2026, whichever is earlier. The weapons are required to be deposited at the nearest police station or at designated arms depots notified by the district administration.

The administration clarified that the order applies to all valid arms licences issued under the Arms Act, 1959 and the Arms Rules, 2016, and has been enforced as a preventive measure to maintain law and order during the election process.

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Issuing the directive in his capacity as District Election Officer, Kashyap stated that the decision was taken due to the emergent nature of the situation and to prevent any threat to public safety. He emphasised that such steps are necessary to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, adding that the order was promulgated ex parte under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

However, the administration has exempted certain categories from the ambit of the order, including personnel of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, police, Home Guards and individuals specifically assigned law and order duties, to ensure continuity of essential security services.

The district authorities have warned that any violation of the order will invite strict legal action, and defaulters will be prosecuted under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The order has come into immediate effect and will remain in force until the completion of the entire election process. To ensure wide public awareness and compliance, the directive is being disseminated through various channels, including the press, All India Radio and public notices displayed at prominent locations across the district.

Officials said copies of the order have also been circulated to senior administrative and police officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, for coordinated enforcement across the district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)