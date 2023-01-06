Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said his party's organisation was intact in Nashik despite some functionaries joining the rival faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Also Read | Vishwaraj Vemala, British-Indian Doctor, Saves Co-Passenger's Life Who Almost Died of Cardiac Arrest Twice on UK-Bengaluru Air India Flight.

The Shiv Sena split into the Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde factions after the CM led a revolt in June and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on June 29 last year.

Also Read | Joshimath Land Subsidence: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Directs Officials To Set Up Rehabilitation Centre for Families Evacuated After Houses Developed Cracks.

Brushing aside the defections as irrelevant, Rajya Sabha MP Raut said, "People of Nashik don't even know their names. Some brokers and contractors must have gone there (Shinde faction). The (Shiv Sena) organisation (in Nashik) remains."

Several Shiv Sena (UBT) members had switched sides at an event attended by CM Shinde.

Shinde said those joining his Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena have validated the decision taken by him and several MLAs and MPs to revolt (against Uddhav Thackeray).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)