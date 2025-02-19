New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Union Rural Development and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been planted over 4,500 saplings over last four years, on Wednesday called upon people to save environment by planting trees on occasions like birthdays and anniversaries.

"Today I complete four years of planting saplings..." Chouhan said.

"Planting trees is crucial for saving environment, stopping soil erosion, saving water and life... This pledge is now becoming a people's movement," Chouhan said.

On February 19, 2021, the Union minister had pledged to plant saplings everyday. He had planted the first sapling in Amarkantak on the bank of river Narmada along with his wife Sadhna Singh Chauhan.

"I hope to keep this movement going as long as I am alive. May it become a mega campaign to save environment," he said.

Chouhan also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (a tree in the name of mother) campaign, and said, "India is committed to saving environment... PM Modi is a visionary leader, he thinks about the generations to come, so he gave the call for 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'."

"Saving environment is a pious purpose," he said, and urged people to take an oath to plant trees on occasions like birthdays and anniversaries.

According to an official statement, Chouhan will plant saplings at Jatashankar in Chhatarpur, along with Jal Sakhis, on Thursday to mark four years of this initiative.

Jal Sakhis are trained community members who test water quality and educate people about water conservation and hygiene.

The minister has so far planted more than 4,500 saplings in more than 20 states of the country.

