New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Congress General Secretary and MP KC Venugopal on Friday expressed grief over the demise of late Congress leader and former Union Minister Shivraj Patil, citing that he was one of the most successful Home Ministers of the country. He died at his residence in Latur at the age of 90 years.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shivraj Patil ji. He was the best Speaker of this Lok Sabha and one of the most successful Home Ministers of this country. For the Congress party, he was truly a guiding force for us over the last many years..." Venugopal said.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief on the demise of Congress leader Shivraj Patil, calling it an "irreparable loss" to the party.

Taking it to X, he wrote, "The news of the demise of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shri Shivraj Patil ji is extremely heartbreaking and an irreparable loss for the party...His dedication to public service and his contributions to the nation will always be remembered...In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the entire Patil family, their well-wishers, and supporters."

Alongside, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also expressed sorrow over the demise of Shivraj Patil.

Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said, "It is unfortunate news. He left a deep mark on Indian politics. We express our sympathies to his family."

Meanwhile, the Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur. He was 90 and breathed his last at his home earlier in the day. He had been ill for the past few days.

Shivraj Patil was born on October 12, 1935, in the village of Chakur in the Latur district, Maharashtra, and was a towering figure in Indian politics, remembered for his long and distinguished career marked by several key responsibilities in Parliament, the Union government, and state legislatures. (ANI)

