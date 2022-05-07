Bhopal, May 7: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Saturday expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in a fire incident in Indore.

"The sad news of the untimely demise of many precious lives in an accident due to a short circuit in Swarn Bagh Colony of Indore was received today. I pray God to give place to the departed souls at his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this deep sorrow and to give speedy recovery to the injured," the Chief Minister tweeted. Madhya Pradesh: Blaze Erupts at Two-Storey Building in Indore, 7 Charred to Death.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Tweet

इंदौर में आग लगने की घटना में मौत की खबर अत्यंत ह्रदय विदारक है। मैंने इसके जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं। जिसकी भी लापरवाही सामने आएगी, उसके विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मृतकों के परिजनों को 4-4 लाख रुपए दिए जाएंगे। https://t.co/zrgk7dyVpu — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 7, 2022

As many as seven persons were charred to death after a massive fire broke out in a double-storey building in Indore's Swarna Bagh Colony in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to preliminary information, the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by an electric short circuit, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, who was present at the site, told ANI.

"Seven people have died and nine people have so far been rescued by officials present at the spot," the Police Commissioner said. A fire department official said: "The fire might have started due to a short circuit. It took us three hours to bring the fire under control." Further investigation is underway.

